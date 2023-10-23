Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Score Media and Gaming (SCR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Score Media and Gaming (TSE: SCR) in the last few weeks:

10/20/2023 – Score Media and Gaming was given a new C$40.00 price target on by analysts at CIBC. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2023 – Score Media and Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$31.00.

10/10/2023 – Score Media and Gaming was given a new C$35.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2023 – Score Media and Gaming was given a new C$40.00 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2023 – Score Media and Gaming was given a new C$33.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

TSE:SCR opened at C$27.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$40.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.94 billion and a PE ratio of -12.64. Score Media and Gaming Inc. has a twelve month low of C$27.66 and a twelve month high of C$30.48.

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

