Analyzing 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) & Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY)

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report) and Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and Benesse’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 17 Education & Technology Group $77.00 million 0.48 -$25.79 million ($0.80) -0.96 Benesse N/A N/A N/A $55.01 0.21

Benesse has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group. 17 Education & Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Benesse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 17 Education & Technology Group -112.30% -21.14% -16.46% Benesse N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and Benesse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for 17 Education & Technology Group and Benesse, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 17 Education & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Benesse 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.8% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Benesse shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Benesse beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. It also offers other educational products and services, including membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services. In addition, the company offers teaching and learning SaaS solutions, such as education informatization services for education-related government entities, schools, and service providers. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Benesse

Benesse Holdings, Inc. provides educational, and nursing care and childcare services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Education Business; Nursing Care and Childcare Business; and Kids & Family Business. The company engages in the correspondence course business, school and teacher support business, cram school business, English language lessons for children business, and other businesses for preschool to high school students; and nursing care and childcare business, which include the operation of nursing homes for seniors comprising fee-based homes and elderly houses with care services, home help and daytime nursing care services, food delivery, and daycare and afterschool care services. It also offers information and products relating to pregnancy, childbirth, and parenting; lifestyle information and support everyday living through forums for communication with customers; and magazines, websites, and others to help enrich life with pets. The company was formerly known as Benesse Corporation and changed its name to Benesse Holdings, Inc. in 2009. Benesse Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Okayama, Japan.

