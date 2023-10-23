Analyzing Pioneer Bancorp (PBFS) & Its Rivals

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Free Report) is one of 40 public companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Pioneer Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Pioneer Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Pioneer Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Bancorp and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Bancorp $85.18 million $21.95 million 9.67 Pioneer Bancorp Competitors $156.28 million $36.72 million -0.68

Analyst Recommendations

Pioneer Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bancorp. Pioneer Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pioneer Bancorp and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Pioneer Bancorp Competitors 82 452 338 4 2.30

As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential upside of 31.36%. Given Pioneer Bancorp’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pioneer Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Pioneer Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.55, meaning that their average stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Bancorp 25.77% 8.68% 1.13% Pioneer Bancorp Competitors 15.91% 7.39% 0.79%

Summary

Pioneer Bancorp peers beat Pioneer Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage lending, consumer loans, and home equity lines of credit. The company also invests in the U.S. governmental securities, fixed rate collateralized mortgage obligations, mortgage-backed securities, fixed-rate investment grade bonds, and equity securities. In addition, the company offers personal and commercial insurance products, including homeowners, automobile, and comprehensive business insurance; employee benefit products and services, such as group health, dental, disability, and life insurance products, as well as defined contribution, defined benefit administration, and human resource management services; and wealth management services comprising investment advice, retirement income planning, estate planning, business succession, and employer retirement planning. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Albany, New York. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pioneer Bancorp, MHC.

