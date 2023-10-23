Analyzing PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) & Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI)

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) and PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Dragonfly Energy and PowerCell Sweden AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dragonfly Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00 PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dragonfly Energy presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 575.68%. Given Dragonfly Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dragonfly Energy is more favorable than PowerCell Sweden AB (publ).

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dragonfly Energy $86.25 million 0.76 -$39.57 million ($0.61) -1.82 PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and PowerCell Sweden AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dragonfly Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Dragonfly Energy and PowerCell Sweden AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dragonfly Energy N/A -216.49% -50.09% PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of Dragonfly Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dragonfly Energy beats PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories. It offers its products under the Dragonfly Energy, Battle Born, and Wakespeed brands. The company is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

About PowerCell Sweden AB (publ)

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) engages in the development and production of fuel cells stacks and fuel cell systems for automotive, marine, stationary, and applications in Sweden and internationally. The company operates through Aviation, Marine, Off-Road, On-Road, And Power Generation segments. It offers Power Generation 5, a fuel cell system that is used for electricity generation, as well as an auxiliary power generator for telecom, traffic, building, and household applications; Power Generation System 200, a compact fuel cell system with a net power of 200 kW designed specifically for stationary applications; and Power Generation System 100, a fuel cell system that enables durable and flexible use, with an electric output of up to 100 kW specifically designed to accomplish compact integration together with a high-power output. The company also provides Marine System 200, a compact fuel cell system with a net power of 200 kW designed specifically for marine applications; and Heavy Duty System 100, a fuel cell system that enables durable and flexible use, with an electric output of up to 100 kW specifically designed to accomplish compact integration together with a high power output. In addition, it offers engineering and laboratory testing services. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

