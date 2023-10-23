AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

AU has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.40.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 3.3 %

AU opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $30.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.50.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,073,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $654,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486,910 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,002,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after buying an additional 594,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,174,686 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,584,000 after buying an additional 226,080 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,579,718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,593,000 after buying an additional 213,852 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,453,064 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,530,000 after buying an additional 679,581 shares during the period. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

