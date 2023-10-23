Anson Capital Inc. Acquires 9,421 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Anson Capital Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 117.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 203.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $68.43. 70,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,690. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.91 and a 200 day moving average of $75.30. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $67.92 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.