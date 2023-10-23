Anson Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 11,644 BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new position in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BRT Apartments by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 934,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,427,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 282,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,972 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in BRT Apartments by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 257,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 73,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BRT Apartments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

BRT Apartments Price Performance

Shares of BRT stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $16.86. 5,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57. The firm has a market cap of $317.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.09.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of June 30, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

