Anson Capital Inc. Cuts Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Anson Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,839 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Anson Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MOAT traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 838,111 shares. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.98.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

