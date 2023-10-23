Anson Capital Inc. Cuts Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Anson Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. VanEck Oil Services ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OIH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $861,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 581.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock traded down $4.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $335.64. The company had a trading volume of 155,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,277. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $246.04 and a fifty-two week high of $364.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $343.99 and its 200-day moving average is $308.40. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

