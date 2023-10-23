Anson Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Anson Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF comprises 1.7% of Anson Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,233 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 16,696 shares during the period.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,913. The stock has a market cap of $959.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $44.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.44.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

