Anson Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Anson Capital Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Anson Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Anson Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 99.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 298.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

IVOO traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.48. 17,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,719. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $77.75 and a 1 year high of $92.63.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.