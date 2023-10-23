Anson Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Anson Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,991 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 5.5% of Anson Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $393,329,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,289 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 238.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,345,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,311,000 after purchasing an additional 751,501 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.58. The company had a trading volume of 485,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,075. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.43. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.96 and a 52-week high of $100.68.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

