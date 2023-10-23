Anson Capital Inc. Has $307,000 Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Anson Capital Inc. cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,484 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Provident Trust Co. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 7,201,418 shares of the airline’s stock worth $260,763,000 after acquiring an additional 508,024 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 86,773 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $17,854,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 40.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,762 shares of the airline’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 11.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.23. 1,266,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,124,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.40. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $40.38.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

