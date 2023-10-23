Anson Capital Inc. Has $5.16 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Anson Capital Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,079 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 9.6% of Anson Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,312,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,261,000 after buying an additional 1,553,182 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,486,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,071 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,995,000 after buying an additional 3,027,000 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,107,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,910,000 after buying an additional 28,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $286,514,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.82. The stock had a trading volume of 842,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,780. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.28. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

