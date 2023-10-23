Anson Capital Inc. Makes New $215,000 Investment in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Anson Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 6.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 51,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GTY stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $26.69. The stock had a trading volume of 36,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,914. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.88. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.97.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $43.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 39.48% and a return on equity of 8.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GTY shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

About Getty Realty

