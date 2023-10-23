Anson Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 120,657,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,224 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $131,128,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,841,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $18,807,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $54.73. The stock had a trading volume of 90,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,790. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.67. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.16 and a 1 year high of $59.97. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

