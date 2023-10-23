Anson Capital Inc. Purchases 15,498 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Anson Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,498 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF comprises 7.5% of Anson Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Anson Capital Inc. owned approximately 2.39% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 55.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.22. 445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,987. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.72. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $159.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.36.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.