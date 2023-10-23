Anson Capital Inc. Purchases 8,413 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Anson Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 99.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Anson Capital Inc. owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,909,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,552,000 after buying an additional 205,321 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,304,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,515,000 after buying an additional 117,841 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 105.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 168,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 86,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,072,000.

Shares of XMMO stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.92. 9,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $70.78 and a 12-month high of $83.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.53.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

