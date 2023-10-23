Anson Capital Inc. Sells 2,946 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Anson Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Anson Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99,609.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,821,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,324,792,000 after buying an additional 27,793,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,357,976,000 after buying an additional 194,301 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $756,836,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,902,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,202,000 after acquiring an additional 455,706 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.12. 1,730,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,110,350. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $71.49 and a 52 week high of $94.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

