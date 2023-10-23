Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:APDN opened at $0.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.99.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 83.47% and a negative net margin of 43.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APDN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 17.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

