Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 27th. Analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

ABR stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 40.29, a current ratio of 40.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.93. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.29%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,979,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,690,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,167,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,304,000 after buying an additional 628,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $6,718,000. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ABR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

