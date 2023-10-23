Arch Capital Group LTD. Makes New Investment in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Arch Capital Group LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,984,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Arch Capital Group LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JAAA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $380,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth about $462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.12. 159,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,756. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $49.87.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

