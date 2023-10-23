Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Given New $77.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.70.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $72.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $98.28. The company has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

