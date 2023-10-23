Arm Holdings plc’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:ARM)

ARM’s (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, October 24th. ARM had issued 95,500,000 shares in its public offering on September 14th. The total size of the offering was $4,870,500,000 based on an initial share price of $51.00. During ARM’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have commented on ARM. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 62.05.

NASDAQ:ARM opened at 47.87 on Monday. ARM has a fifty-two week low of 46.50 and a fifty-two week high of 69.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth $375,000.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

