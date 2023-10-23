Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Gap Up to $14.83

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.83, but opened at $15.72. Arvinas shares last traded at $15.26, with a volume of 69,785 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.86.

Arvinas Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.31.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $54.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.94 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 55.09% and a negative net margin of 191.63%. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arvinas

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $32,292.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,846.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 1,015.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Arvinas by 37.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Arvinas by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Articles

