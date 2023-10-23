Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Down to $18.36

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.36, but opened at $17.49. Asana shares last traded at $17.66, with a volume of 754,554 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. HSBC began coverage on Asana in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Asana from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.87.

Asana Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $162.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 54.21% and a negative return on equity of 87.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Asana

In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 39,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $696,355.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 519,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,115,204.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 39,701 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $696,355.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 519,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,115,204.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 80,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $1,745,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,952,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,590,161.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,075,551 shares of company stock worth $76,849,548 and sold 62,815 shares worth $1,101,425. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Asana by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,493,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 106,674.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,094,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,415 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 837,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth $7,873,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

