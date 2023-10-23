Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) is Matisse Capital’s 7th Largest Position

Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Ascendis Pharma A/S accounts for approximately 1.8% of Matisse Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Matisse Capital owned 0.06% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ASND opened at $90.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.52. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $134.52.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.68) by $0.33. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 257.83% and a negative net margin of 500.93%. The business had revenue of $51.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.73 million. Analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

