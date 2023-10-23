Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $75.48

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.48 and last traded at $75.94, with a volume of 34701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.70.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ashland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.63.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ashland had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

Ashland declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $680,723.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,392.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Ashland by 15.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ashland by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Ashland by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

