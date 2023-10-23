Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.07% of Aspen Aerogels worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASPN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after buying an additional 21,112 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aspen Aerogels news, Director Steven R. Mitchell acquired 7,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,016.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aspen Aerogels news, Director Steven R. Mitchell acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $308,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 126,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,856.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell acquired 7,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,016.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,260 shares in the company, valued at $872,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 86,541 shares of company stock valued at $550,867. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Down 3.9 %

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a one year low of $5.32 and a one year high of $14.44.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.07 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 19.27% and a negative net margin of 37.58%. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASPN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.