AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.79

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 175783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 9.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 39.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 41.1% during the third quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.

