AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.79

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 175783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.
AST SpaceMobile Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.
About AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. AST SpaceMobile, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Midland, Texas.
