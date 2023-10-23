ATB Capital Lowers Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target to C$32.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by ATB Capital from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$34.50 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$41.50 to C$37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$35.50.

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$20.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.09. Northland Power has a one year low of C$19.96 and a one year high of C$41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$471.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$454.15 million. Northland Power had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 18.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.2942675 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.36%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

