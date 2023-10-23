Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ATHX stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $540,024.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.70. Athersys has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
