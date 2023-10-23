Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

ATHX stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $540,024.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.70. Athersys has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Athersys

Athersys Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Athersys by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,986,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 910,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,781,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 201,070 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,155,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 861,475 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 381.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,317,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,746 shares during the period. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 841,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares during the period. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

Featured Stories

