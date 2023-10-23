Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Position Boosted by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned 0.12% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,833,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,892,000 after purchasing an additional 494,472 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,577,000 after buying an additional 601,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,223,000 after acquiring an additional 46,683 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,228,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,381,000 after acquiring an additional 345,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,117,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,602,000 after acquiring an additional 14,677 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AY stock opened at $16.46 on Monday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $312.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.89 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 1.38%. Analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,271.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

