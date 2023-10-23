AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

AT&T Stock Down 0.5 %

T stock opened at $15.31 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

