Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barclays from $97.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.64% from the stock’s current price.

ALV has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Danske downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Autoliv stock opened at $96.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.69. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $73.30 and a 52 week high of $103.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $1,060,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,089.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 43.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

