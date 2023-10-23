Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Saybrook Capital NC

Saybrook Capital NC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 5.2% of Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $17,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44,696,136 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $531,416,000. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22,163.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,740,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,348,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,469 shares of company stock valued at $43,287,670 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.2 %

ADP opened at $241.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

