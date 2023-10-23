Autumn Glory Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,200 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,228,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $962,711,000 after buying an additional 259,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,968,000 after buying an additional 2,186,369 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $630,466,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $650,552,000 after buying an additional 282,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $607,393,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. UBS Group began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $234.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.