Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 119.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 88.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 6.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Graham by 8.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GHC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $579.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $583.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $580.29. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $545.00 and a 52 week high of $681.70.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $12.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 6.86%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.73%.

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $569.83 per share, with a total value of $56,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $284,915. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

