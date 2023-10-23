Autumn Glory Partners LLC Invests $524,000 in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCPB. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JCPB stock opened at $43.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.12.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1849 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

