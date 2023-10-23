Autumn Glory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.6% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 74.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $296.50 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $330.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.97.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.24.

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $5,066,510 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

