Autumn Glory Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,447 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000. Walt Disney makes up about 1.8% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,159 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 122,142 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 302,795 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,034,000 after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 136,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,167,000 after acquiring an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $82.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.13. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The stock has a market cap of $150.77 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

