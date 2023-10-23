Autumn Glory Partners LLC Raises Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 118.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,623 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises about 1.4% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Autumn Glory Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 545.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 38,180 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 459.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 65,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 53,923 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,672,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 317,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

BATS PAVE opened at $28.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.04. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.