Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 370 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $407.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $426.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $303.58 and a 1-year high of $462.97.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

