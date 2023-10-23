Autumn Glory Partners LLC Takes $313,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,165 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,491,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 105.7% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,657 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 13,186 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $4,858,000. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.1% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 68,136 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,848,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

Applied Materials Trading Down 0.4 %

AMAT opened at $133.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $112.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.37. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.90 and a fifty-two week high of $155.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.