Autumn Glory Partners LLC Takes $808,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,143 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,995,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 23,064 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 105,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 375,189 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $58,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Walmart by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 233,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,670,000 after purchasing an additional 115,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock opened at $158.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.04. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The stock has a market cap of $425.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

