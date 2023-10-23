Autumn Glory Partners LLC Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $180.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.13 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.05 and its 200-day moving average is $194.35.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

