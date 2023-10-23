Avantor Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 5,003 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 67% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,002 call options.

Avantor Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AVTR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,432,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,462,116. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Avantor has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $536,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,980.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Avantor by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Avantor by 815.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Avantor by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Avantor by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. William Blair downgraded shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

