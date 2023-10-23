Avestar Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 429 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 630.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $536.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.44.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $429.07 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.99 and a 52 week high of $581.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.64 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $529.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $17,519,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total transaction of $3,890,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,473,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $17,519,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,967 shares of company stock worth $23,913,211 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

