Avestar Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,699,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 16,206 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after buying an additional 54,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNST has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.52.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $49.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $6,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

