Avestar Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Booking by 500.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,756.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,073.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2,851.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,760.02 and a 12 month high of $3,251.71. The stock has a market cap of $98.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $19.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,200.71.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $13,644,967 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

